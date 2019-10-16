Skip navigation
Menu
A view of the Ingonish area
Overhead Transmission

Ingonish Line Rebuild Project to Enhance Power Reliability

The line rebuild will replace aging infrastructure, reduce overall environmental footprint and line exposure to trees, improve line accessibility and outage response times.

Nova Scotia Power is working collaboratively with Parks Canada to relocate power lines in the Ingonish area of Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Nova Scotia Power will begin work on Oct. 7, 2019 and expects to finish the project in early 2020.

This power line is the sole source of electricity for approximately 2160 customers in the Ingonish area. The current power structures are 40 years old and are surrounded by trees that damage the lines during storms, causing power outages. The new line — to be located between the Ingonish Beach entrance of the Park, the Clyburn River, and around the Broad Cove campground — will be moved from forested areas to the roadside. The line rebuild will replace the aging infrastructure, reduce the overall environmental footprint and line exposure to trees, and improve line accessibility and outage response times.

Nova Scotia Power will take steps to ensure the line rebuild project is done in a manner that minimizes impact on the nearby ecosystem. During periods of construction, some portions of the Cabot Trail between Ingonish Beach and Clyburn River will experience lane reduction, and traffic delays are possible.

As part of its project planning, Nova Scotia Power developed a Detailed Impact Analysis (DIA) that outlines the benefits of the work, environmental considerations, mitigation measures, and approach to safely completing the project. Parks Canada shared the DIA with the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia through the Crown’s Duty-to-Consult process and with the public, through a public engagement process. For a summary of engagement feedback, please visit here.

TAGS: Transmission Reliability
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Screen Shot 2019-10-10 at 11.38.58 AM.png
Western Spirit Transmission Project Acquisition Receives Regulatory Approvals
Oct 10, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-10-10 at 10.54.19 AM.png
PSC Approves Wisconsin Route for Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line Project
Oct 10, 2019
Drone’s eye view of the fly yard
Constructing the Great Northern Transmission Line
Oct 02, 2019
ge-hvdc-technology-banner.jpg
GE Commissions Final Phase of High-Voltage Direct Current Energy Highway in South Korea
Sep 24, 2019