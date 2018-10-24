GE Signs Plan to Develop Iraq's Power Sector

GE signed Principles of Cooperation with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity to develop the country’s power sector. The plan is expected to generate up to 14 GW of power, create up to 65,000 direct and indirect jobs, support the government to realize savings and recoverable losses of up to $3 billion per year, establish a local technology center and support water and healthcare access.

Mussab Almudaris, an official spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, said his country's focus is on rebuilding Iraq to provide stable, sustainable development for its people, and developing the electricity sector is a critical component of these efforts.

"GE’s action plan is an ideal fit for our needs, offering a holistic package that brings industry-leading technologies, financing and social services to meet our most critical immediate and long-term needs," Almurdaris says.

Russell Stokes, president & CEO of GE Power says his company's presence in Iraq is based on a history of trust, partnership and success that spans more than 50 years.

"We are honored to support the government’s focus on rebuilding Iraq, and we are proud of our legacy of delivering power where needed in the country," Stokes says. "We understand how important it is to deliver power immediately and our holistic action plan brings together advanced solutions, financing, local investments, trainings and social services that are expected to benefit families, businesses and industries across Iraq.”

The POC was signed by Minister Qasim Al Fahdawi, Iraq’s Minister of Electricity, and Joseph Anis, President & CEO of GE’s Power Services in Africa, South Asia and the Middle East. The comprehensive plan builds on GE’s legacy of continuous presence and commitment to bring progress to the people of Iraq over the past 50 years, and is comprised of the following key tenets:

Supporting the path to energy security with 14 GW. As an immediate priority, GE will deploy proven fast power technologies and undertake upgrades at existing power plant sites to bring approximately 1.5 GW of additional power online by 2019 – the equivalent electricity needed to supply up to 1.5 million Iraqi homes, as well as undertake maintenance and rehabilitation services to secure the availability of another 7 GW that are currently operating.

As an immediate priority, GE will deploy proven fast power technologies and undertake upgrades at existing power plant sites to bring approximately 1.5 GW of additional power online by 2019 – the equivalent electricity needed to supply up to 1.5 million Iraqi homes, as well as undertake maintenance and rehabilitation services to secure the availability of another 7 GW that are currently operating. Upgrading and providing services for existing power plants. The agreement includes the conversion of simple cycle power plants to combined cycle, which can help bring new power online without consuming additional fuel or releasing further emissions; as well as the establishment of new power plants with efficient, reliable power generation technology.

The agreement includes the conversion of simple cycle power plants to combined cycle, which can help bring new power online without consuming additional fuel or releasing further emissions; as well as the establishment of new power plants with efficient, reliable power generation technology. Developing substations and overhead lines across the country, and a centralized energy management system covering generation, transmission and distribution. These initiatives will add up to 14 GW of power and strengthen grid connectivity.

These initiatives will add up to 14 GW of power and strengthen grid connectivity. Realizing $3 billion in savings and recoverable losses annually. Overall, GE’s activities will help the government realize savings and recover losses of up to $3 billion per year. Repairs, maintenance, upgrades and other services will help to reduce the operating costs of existing power plants. To further improve the transmission and distribution of power, GE will undertake comprehensive decongestion network studies, as well as advisory services to reduce collection recoverable losses. In addition, GE is offering its unique solution for integrating the capture of flared gas and power generation using GE’s advanced Gas to Power technologies.

As part of the proposals included in the POC, as well as GE’s commitment to a shared future and the progress of the Iraqi people, the company also expects to: