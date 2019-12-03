Eversource Strengthens Reliability Along Transmission Line

Eversource is installing a dual-functioning cable that will not only make the electric transmission system more resilient to adverse weather conditions but will also provide a vital communications link between its equipment. The optical ground wire (OPGW) is placed at the topmost position on the transmission line where it protects important equipment from lightning with the added benefit of containing optical fibers to transmit data.

Eversource invested seven million dollars in this project, replacing six miles of old static wire with the new OPGW. The upgrade will improve communications between equipment, like substations, and provide the energy company with real-time information about its electric system which is particularly important during unplanned weather events. OPGW also allows Eversource to reduce the duration of power outages in the event they happen.

“Optical ground wire projects are an important part of improving grid reliability,” said Eversource Director of Transmission Construction Marc Geaumont. “This work provides a stronger electric system not just for Eversource but to the whole electric grid and allows us to better deliver electricity to the neighborhoods where we work and live.”

Click here to watch a video of OPGW being installed.