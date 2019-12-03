Skip navigation
Menu
A utility worker and equipment
Overhead Transmission

Eversource Strengthens Reliability Along Transmission Line

Installation of a dual-functioning cable to make the electric transmission system more resilient to adverse weather conditions, provide a vital communications link between its equipment.

Eversource is installing a dual-functioning cable that will not only make the electric transmission system more resilient to adverse weather conditions but will also provide a vital communications link between its equipment. The optical ground wire (OPGW) is placed at the topmost position on the transmission line where it protects important equipment from lightning with the added benefit of containing optical fibers to transmit data.

Eversource invested seven million dollars in this project, replacing six miles of old static wire with the new OPGW. The upgrade will improve communications between equipment, like substations, and provide the energy company with real-time information about its electric system which is particularly important during unplanned weather events. OPGW also allows Eversource to reduce the duration of power outages in the event they happen.

“Optical ground wire projects are an important part of improving grid reliability,” said Eversource Director of Transmission Construction Marc Geaumont. “This work provides a stronger electric system not just for Eversource but to the whole electric grid and allows us to better deliver electricity to the neighborhoods where we work and live.”

Click here to watch a video of OPGW being installed.

TAGS: Transmission Reliability
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
David Wright visiting Smart Wires Global Research and Development Center
National Grid Makes Power Flow Control Deal with Smart Wires
Dec 03, 2019
Electric transmission tower
Coalition Signs Statement of Principles on Modernizing Electric Transmission Grid
Nov 26, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-11-21 at 10.42.18 PM.png
SMUD Ensures Reliability with Transmission Line Wire Replacement
Nov 22, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-11-21 at 10.08.28 PM.png
GE Achieves Record Transmission of Power on a Super Energy Highway
Nov 22, 2019