Skip navigation
Menu
Drone’s eye view of the fly yard Photo by Hooper Wilson Inc., courtesy of Minnesota Power
Drone’s eye view of the fly yard shows tangent towers ready for the helicopter to pick them up and take them to their foundations. This kept matting to only certain areas so that the towers could be flown to areas inaccessible to heavy ground equipment.
Overhead Transmission

Challenging Terrain for a Transmission Build

Minnesota Power constructs the Great Northern Transmission Line to deliver 883 MW of hydropower.

Minnesota Power is designing and building the 224-mile (360 km), 500-kV Great Northern Transmission Line through some of the most extensive peat bogs found in the U.S.’s lower 48 states. More often suited for boats than trucks, the ground gives walkers a water-cushioned bounce as their footprints fill in with a tannin-stained brew. Some stretches of the project route — chosen based on local community input, in part because it would reduce landowner impacts — are so remote some of the project

Register to view the full article

Registration on tdworld.com allows you exclusive access to high-value content such as Transmission & Distribution World supplements: Smart Grid, Renewables, Vegetation Management, Linemen, and Hurricane Sandy.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
A composite image of an engineer's face and an illuminated city scape
The Vanishing Breed of Dielectric Engineers and Scientists
Aug 23, 2019
Electric transmission towers and overhead lines
CapX2020 to Study Transmission Grid’s Ability to Support Carbon Reduction Goals
Aug 21, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-08-20 at 10.08.55 PM.png
Transmission Line Project Gets Green Light in Wisconsin
Aug 21, 2019
GettyImages-1077086976.jpg
NYPA Awards $93 Million in On-Call Construction Contracts
Aug 20, 2019