Tri-State Expedites Energized Line Rebuild

Saving Time in the Field

On the job, the operation of the equipment was straightforward. Many of Tri-State’s lineworkers had the opportunity to manipulate the arm, run the crane or be up in a bucket with the triple line lifter in use.

As expected, the TLL-1300 helped the line crew work faster. In fact, it increased production by an estimated 50 to 100 percent, and at times, the lineworkers were able to double the amount of work they could get done in a day. The Burlington job was started on June 2, 2025, and ended on June 15. Without delays from inclement weather and other distractions that pulled lineworkers away from the job at times, it likely could have been completed several days earlier. Such a timeline would have been much more challenging to meet using traditional approaches.

Some of the biggest time savings stemmed from less time moving equipment. Tri-State’s traditional method requires two cranes and two buckets, which are constantly being repositioned to support the conductors. In contrast, the triple line lifter eliminated much of that maneuvering. It can support all conductors while the old structure is taken out and the new one is built. This efficient approach wouldn’t be possible when using hot sticks.

The equipment also provides enhanced safety and added convenience for the line crews. It keeps the energized conductors spaced farther apart from each other, giving lineworkers more room to comfortably work. Furthermore, it eliminates concerns of encroaching on the ground and phase-to-phase encroachment. Not having to use roller links and tag lines to try to control the conductors in the air was a significant benefit.

Although the lineworkers still used climbers while testing out the equipment, they relied on them much less frequently to scale the old structures. This further helped reduce risk, while minimizing the overall labor intensity of the work.