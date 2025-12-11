Maintaining and Repairing Aging Lattice Towers: Strategies for Safety and Cost-Effectiveness

While it is good that expanding the capacity of the electrical grid is receiving lots of attention these days, maintaining our existing infrastructure must not be ignored. Thousands of lattice towers, the structure of choice for mid- and high-voltage transmission lines for a century, are long past their original design service life. Many of these structures require maintenance to repair corrosion or damage to avoid costly outages. In addition, most were not designed for increasingly extreme weather events and require strengthening to be brought into compliance with modern load and resilience requirements.

To accomplish this, partial disassembly of in-service lattice towers is an option that can be considered. Unfortunately, while lattice towers were designed and tested to be stable while intact, none were checked for partial disassembly while fully loaded and energized. An engineering analysis is required to mitigate the risks associated with this type of work.

Strengthen In-Place VS. Remove and Replace

This article will not go into a detailed financial analysis, but it is often more cost-effective to repair or strengthen existing lattice towers versus replacing them with new structures. Most utilities have their own cost data regarding new structure costs. Those costs must be compared against key factors for repair or strengthening which include:

Can the work be performed with the line energized, or is an expensive outage required?

Are internal or external supplemental supports required?

Can the work be performed with wires attached to the structure?

What will the final design life be as compared to a new structure?

What are the current and future liability risks, factoring in worker safety?

Part of the decision on whether to keep or replace the entire structure must include whether the damaged piece will be patched while it’s still on the tower or removed and replaced with a new one. Each utility has different levels of risk tolerance and assigns different weights to the liabilities associated with either option. Placing too high of a weight on the risk involved with removing damaged pieces opens up other sources of liability and may require replacing a tower that can be saved.