Hughes Brothers: A Name That Stands for Reliability and Quality

At Hughes Brothers, we’ve spent over a century making sure our name means something: reliability, quality, and unwavering service to the electric utility industry. Since 1921, our mission has been simple and steadfast: produce the highest-quality product at a fair price and ship it on time. That promise, rooted in our Midwest origins, still drives every beam we forge, every bolt we ship, and every relationship we build.

Century-Tested Craftsmanship

We’ve been manufacturing American-made wood and steel products for over 100 years, continuously adapting to the industry's changing needs without ever compromising on quality. Today, more than 75% of our shipments are steel, engineered and produced in our ever-expanding Nebraska facility. This commitment to local manufacturing ensures precision, consistency, and the craftsmanship our customers trust.

Proven in the Toughest Conditions

From the 1921 Seward ice storm to the latest hurricane, our products have stood strong in the face of nature’s worst. Utilities across the country rely on us for urgent storm restoration kits, comprehensive wood and steel structures, and specialized hardware. When power restoration is critical, every moment counts, and we are here to ensure there are no delays.

Built on Integrity, Driven by Service

Our values—determination, integrity, accountability, and community—are more than just words; they are the principles that have made our name synonymous with trust for three generations. Whether it’s recycling steel scraps into new products, sourcing from responsible lumber suppliers, or keeping safety front and center, we do the right thing every time.

The Hughes Difference

At Hughes Brothers, we’re not just making products. We’re forging quality daily. And when the industry talks about a name they can trust, we’re proud that ours is part of the conversation.

