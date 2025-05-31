Forged in America: 100 Years of Powering Progress

For over a century, Hughes Brothers has proudly manufactured American-made products that keep the nation’s power flowing. From our home in Seward, Nebraska, we’ve weathered every storm by staying true to our founding promise: deliver high-quality utility infrastructure products, made from the best raw materials, built to last.

Our products, ranging from steel and wood structures to kits and hardware, support the electric utility industry coast to coast. But what truly sets us apart is our people—multi-generational teams that treat each piece of steel or wood as a reflection of their craft and commitment. Our work is more than manufacturing; it's mission-critical support for the grid that powers America.

As technologies evolve, our production processes advance, but one thing has never changed: our dedication to forging quality, right here in the USA. Whether it’s extreme weather or urgent restoration needs, we’re ready to respond with the grit, integrity, and expertise that define the Hughes Brothers legacy.

In an age of global supply chains, we stand firm in our roots: American-made, family-led, and future-focused. Quality products are forged daily with Hughes Brothers. Please contact your Hughes Brothers representative or contact us via www.hughesbros.com/contact.