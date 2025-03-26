ASCE 2025 Infrastructure Report Card: Progress in Utility Investments, Challenges Remain

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) today released its 2025 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure, highlighting improvements in several critical sectors due to recent federal investments, while also emphasizing ongoing challenges in resilience and long-term planning. Electric utility professionals should take note of key findings in the energy sector, where rapid demand growth, climate impacts, and investment shortfalls remain pressing concerns.

The energy sector received a D+, down from its 2021 rating of C–. D generall means "poor, at risk." The ASCE report card descirbes a D rating as "infrastructure is in fair to poor condition and mostly below standard, with many elements approaching the end of their service life. A large portion of the system exhibits significant deterioration. Condition and capacity are of serious concern with strong risk of failure."

For over two decades, ASCE’s infrastructure assessments have underscored the need for increased investment to modernize and maintain essential networks. The latest report shows that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), passed in 2021, has positively influenced nearly half of the 18 assessed infrastructure categories. This has led to an overall grade improvement from C- to C. However, despite these gains, ASCE warns that the nation’s infrastructure remains vulnerable due to aging systems, extreme weather events, and inconsistent funding.

Energy Sector Faces Growing Demands and Investment Needs

The energy sector received a downgraded grade in the 2025 report due to concerns over capacity, future needs, and safety. Rising electrification, driven by electric vehicles (EVs) and expanding data centers, is accelerating demand. By 2030, an estimated 35 gigawatts (GW) of additional electricity will be needed—double the 17 GW required in 2022. Utilities must prepare for this unprecedented growth while also meeting federal and state net-zero emissions goals.