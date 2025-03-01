2024 Business Expansion of the Year - Hughes Brothers

Hughes Brothers was originally built and founded on the principles of hard work and quality. 100 years later, these principles still ring true. Our uncompromising commitment and dedication to the electric utility industry are apparent through the continual refinement and evolution of products, with one common goal—to meet our customers' long-term needs and urgent demands. From the 1921 Seward ice storm to the hurricanes and damaging winds nationwide, Hughes Brothers is your reliable and dependable partner. Three generations. Century tested. Here to serve for another 100 years.