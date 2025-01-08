Overcoming Construction Challenges: How Innovative Engineering Powered the 180-Mile Badger Coulee Transmission Project

How the structures were going to be assembled in the field was key to how the structures were designed. The detailing of the structures included “diamond” guides on each section that oriented and allowed the sections of the poles to be set more easily, reducing time and equipment, and increasing safety.

Structure detailing was also incorporated to accommodate the actual linemen that would be charged with the installation work, because the linemen were flown out to the structure site with all the tooling and equipment necessary to complete the installation work.

Linemen needed to get to the top of each section of the pole to bolt the next section to the one below it. To accomplish this, the design team developed removable bail steps that could be inserted into clips that were welded to each pole section that the linemen could stand on while bolting together

the pole sections.

The design of these bail steps was delicate as the steps needed to be large enough for the linemen to stand on safely, but small enough that they were not too heavy to carry with the rest of the tooling needed. The design team also included tie-off clips that were welded to the pole shafts just above the bail step clip

locations that the linemen could tie their fall protection to.

WisDOT Communication Fiber and Railroad Signal Interference

For roughly 100 miles (160.9 km), WisDOT underground fiber optic communication cables ran parallel and underneath the 345 kV transmission line. ATC later learned that this fiber cable was constructed with a metallic armor, which, under certain conditions, could have induced voltage on the metallic armor.

An AC interference analysis was performed and determined that under maximum steady state loading the maximum calculated ground potential rise on the cable could exceed 1400 volts AC, higher than the 50-volt OSHA limit for steady state operating conditions. Mitigation was installed and included: bonding the fiber optic cable armor, adding additional grounding, and grounding the fiber optic cable’s armor to the ground bars at regeneration stations and terminating buildings.

The transmission line is also parallel to the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) for approximately 40 miles (64.4 km). It is typically a radial distance of 1,000 feet (304.8 m) or more from the transmission line. CP reported to ATC they were experiencing intermittent signaling issues. The team met with CP representatives to understand the signaling system.

The team collected voltage measurements at “Rail to Ground”, “Rail to Rail”, “Across the Insulating Joint (IJ)”, and soil resistivity tests. A Steady Power State AC interference study was completed that evaluated the induction effect against the following parameters:

Personnel safety – 50 volts maximum between assemble points (rail to ground) including across the IJ

Equipment operation – 5 volts maximum rail to rail and 2,000 volts for equipment and fault arrestors

Mitigation included the installation of “Dairyland filters” installed at specific IJ locations.

Long-distance transmission lines present numerous and unique challenges for design and construction teams to work on solving. Regulatory and environmental siting requirements may dictate a line routing that isn’t ideal for construction or engineering and design. Projects of this type require significant planning and coordination among many stakeholders and the success of the project typically comes down to the countless efforts of dedicated individuals who are willing to work hard to solve the unique challenges that they are faced with.



