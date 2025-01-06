Optimizing Steel H-Frame Foundations: Ameren’s Innovative Approach to Pole Embedment Depths

The Ameren team needed to recreate this extreme wind event in a controlled environment by only installing the complete structure without any wire spans. To accomplish this, maximum horizontal and vertical point loads were calculated using the expected line design parameters such as span length, wire size, wind pressure, and wire weight. The total horizontal and vertical point loads were applied to the wire attachment positions on the test structure, attempting to meet or exceed the expected design loads during the load test.

Vertical loads would be applied to each attachment point using constant weights, representing the bare cable weight. Horizontal loads would be applied using a cable controlled by a truck winch; one cable to the shield wire arm position and the other to the conductor arm position. The wire attachment positions on the test structure were located more than 50 feet (15.24 m) above the ground. The project team needed an engineering solution to safely apply these horizontal loads in a controlled environment.

To create a pure horizontal load where the wind is loaded on the wires, the team decided to use a wood prop-structure to redirect the wire from the winch up to the test structure. At the prop-structure, the cable was supported by a swinging wire sheave to create equal tension on either side of the prop-structure.

The cable would leave the prop structure at an angle to the winch and would also leave the prop structure horizontally to the test structure. The applied cable loads were measured at the truck winch. Ameren’s contractor surveyed the structure at the pole tops and groundline to measure pole displacement during each load increment.

To execute this load test, Ameren first needed to find a large enough property that could host the load testing and have ideal geotechnical properties. Ameren had recently purchased 10 acres (4.05 Hectares) of land in south central Illinois to construct a future substation; the timing couldn’t have been any better.

Soil information at this site was ideal, representing the common soil types found throughout Ameren service territory. The Ameren team elected to use this location for the testing and planned to perform the first test in December 2019.

Hold Your Breath

It was a frigid morning in south central Illinois when the project team first embarked to the testing site to witness something either remarkable or disappointing. The project team had one shot to get this right and to determine an efficient design for the steel H-frame projects to stay on schedule. The team recognized that one structure should be installed and tested at a time. This ensured that changes or modifications to the remaining tests could be made with the testing setups, foundation setting depths, and applied loads.

The first structure was installed, and testing began on one of the steel H-frame structures with the team in attendance to watch. As the final load increment was applied, the structure held its own, hardly moving out of the ground. The first structure was a huge success, proving that a reasonable setting depth can be achieved for the steel H-frame structures with crushed rock backfill.

Following the completion of the first structure, the single wood frame was then installed and tested to the golden rule of 10% + 2 feet (0.6 m). During the wood H-frame load test, the applied loads were increased in increments to reach complete structure failure while the foundation remained in the ground, hardly any movement. The structure failed at the compression x-brace, which was anticipated.

The wood H-frame test was a success to the golden rule and the applied loads; the results acknowledge decades of successful wood frames installed while providing a path forward for future wood structure projects. The remaining two steel H-frame structures were then installed and tested, with the results reinforcing the initial two tests and providing consistent data points for the study.