The biggest positive takeaway is that the impact of state and regional policies promoting transmission show up very clearly under our objective analysis of transmission development. Our map (at right) shows that Texas, with CREZ, MISO with LRTP, New York and California all show up as transmission leaders, with the brighter colors denoting more transmission.

You and your co-authors point out that some states or parts of the country have done a better job planning and guiding the additional of transmission capacity. Do you see laggards in this area catching up? How quickly can regulatory bodies move to adopt best practices here?

One of the most interesting findings is how quickly the amount of transmission getting planned/built can respond to state policies. New York, for example, was not among the top states for transmission getting built over the 20-year study period. However, when you look only at projects in the planning phase, New York jumps out as a transmission leader. This is a direct result of pro-transmission policies being adopted by New York policymakers over the past several years.

Based on your paper’s findings, how would you (re)build the transmission planning system from the ground up if you had the chance?

This is a great question. I would absolutely focus on the need for better planning for cross-border transmission facilities. This feels very relevant with FERC’s recent 1920 order and the federal permitting legislation recently released. I also think it highlights the need for state leadership in transmission. Over and over, we see that pro-transmission policies at the state level are very effective in driving success.

How do you think about the rapid emergence of renewables as it relates to transmission project planning?

It’s certainly no coincidence that areas of the country with the most successful integration of new clean energy resources are also those that have the largest amount of transmission. Of course, the causal arrows point both ways but I think experience shows that renewables thrive when the transmission grid is strong.