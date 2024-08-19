How Drones Are Revolutionizing Power Line Inspections: Georgia Power’s Success Story

For electric utilities and grid operators, uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS, or drones) are a force multiplier. Given a bit of special training and equipment, a small number of utility workers can keep an eye on miles and miles of power lines a day, or inspect dozens of transmission towers — all without sending people to work at height.

With more accurate inspections, lower costs and fewer risks to workers, it is no surprise that many utilities have chosen to train up their workers to be pilots and form their own in-house UAS departments.

I recently spoke with Jesse T. Watts, project manager for Georgia Power Transmission Co., who provided me some details on how his utility, a unit of Southern Co., got into the drone business and proved that UASs could be a tool for effectively and efficiently addressing potential power grid problems.

Georgia Power Co. owns 11,855 miles of transmission lines in total, as well as 78,583 miles of distribution lines. These lines run across terrain that is sometimes mountainous, hilly, forested, crowded and urban or remote and rural. The utility is also on the grow along with the state of Georgia itself, with 2,712,780 customers serviced as of December 31, 2022.

Liftoff

Southern Co.’s UAS got its official start in 2015 when it won its Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Chapter 333 exemption. Since the federal government issued the Part 107 Certification, Southern has used both piloted aircraft and third-party contractors.

The utility currently employs more than 160 in-house pilots with more than 200 aircraft. Southern requires these pilots to complete extra training in addition to their Part 107 certificates.

Georgia Power Co. kicked off its UAS Transmission Tier II Working Group in 2018. This group started as a team of ten transmission subject matter experts who were also trained drone pilots. Their mission was to operate and test out more advanced UASs on work such as power line maintenance, line construction and property and casualty (P&C) field services.

These pilots were located across Georgia and selected for their skills learned in their other full-time jobs. Some were line workers, some specialists, some engineers and so on.