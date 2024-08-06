A More Bird-Friendly Sky

Keeping animal life and transmission and distribution equipment separate is in everyone’s best interest, from the engineers and electricity customers to the animals themselves.

Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Transmission, which is responsible for the transmission grid in the northern parts of Scotland, maintains a network of 132kV, 220kV, 275kV and 400kV transmission lines as well as underground and subsea cables and associated substations. SSEN Transmission works closely with National Grid ESO, which operates Great Britain’s power grid.

Producing more than 9 GW of renewables and another 40 GW planned, Scotland is a net exporter of renewable energy and a green power laboratory of sorts, with offshore wind as well as wave and tidal generators being tested off Scotland’s shores. About two-thirds of the power generated in SSEN Transmission’s network is transmitted to load centers in the south. Operating as a natural monopoly, SSEN Transmission is regulated by the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, or Ofgem, which has the power to decide how much revenue SSEN is allowed to take in and invest in boosting the power grid.