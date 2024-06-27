FERC 1920: Meeting Electricity Demand with Faster Planning, Better Cost Recovery

According to Forbes, over the next decade, the will result in much more renewable energy and markedly less coal-fired electricity. Litigation will abound for both reasons, but the regulatory commissioners took this into account when they approved the new regulations.

“When it comes to the critical question of ‘who pays,’ we are providing transmission planners with the maximum flexibility we can legally allow in order to facilitate negotiated, regionally appropriate solutions,” Phillips and Christie wrote.

Larry Gasteiger, executive director of the WIRES Group, said action on incentives should be done in a holistic manner; otherwise, we risk sending the wrong signals to investors at the wrong time. “WIRES shares FERC’s objective of ensuring that rules are in place to facilitate investment in transmission infrastructure required to meet the nation’s well-documented needs. Building the grid of the future must be a bipartisan effort driving toward a common goal — a safe, reliable, and affordable grid,” said Gasteiger.

Some in the pro-renewable energy community stress the challenge to the industry represented by recent physical and financial devastation of severe weather events as well as the filings afterwards.

“The threat of climate change means that we must act quickly to decarbonize the power sector, and this FERC proceeding is a historic opportunity to speed up the transition to clean energy. Solar and storage voices will play an active role in these discussions around transmission reforms, and we are grateful to the Commission for moving this important process forward,” said Sean Gallagher, vice president of state and regulatory affairs for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Carrie Salewski, the American Clean Power Association’s vice president of Markets and Transmission said FERC’s rule has a critical role to play in integrating renewables effectively and establishing more transmission interconnections between regions.

“With demand for electricity growing, extreme weather becoming more common, and America’s power grid getting older and struggling to keep pace with the need for transmission expansion, the time to act is now,” Salewski said.

Dan Brouillette, president and CEO of the Edison Electric Institute, said EEI member companies invest more than US$150 billion in power grid upgrades. The industry is doing its part and needs support from state and federal lawmakers as well as large electricity consumers and technology providers.

“Allowing for scenario planning over a longer time horizon is a positive step that aligns well with the fact that transmission assets are in service for decades. While we would have liked to see FERC adopt a right of first refusal for jointly owned transmission facilities, we are encouraged that the commission created those rights for other projects and that they will continue to consider the joint ownership proposal going forward,” Brouillette said.

The Future

The proposed final rule concludes that the status quo approach leads transmission providers to invest in inefficient or less cost-effective transmission facilities, with the costs being collected through Commission-jurisdictional prices. This dynamic causes transmission customers to spend more than is required or suitable to satisfy their transmission demands, as well as consumers to lose out on advantages that outweigh their costs, resulting in less efficient or cost-effective transmission expenditures. This, in turn, renders the Commission-jurisdictional regional transmission planning and cost allocation processes unfair and irrational.

The proposed final regulation would require transmission providers to incorporate provisions in their tariffs for reevaluating previously selected long-term regional transmission infrastructure in specific instances.

Furthermore, the proposed final rule includes measures to ensure the consideration of regional transmission infrastructure that would fulfill specific transmission needs identified during the generator interconnection process, but have not yet been built. The proposed final rule mandates transmission providers to examine a variety of transmission technologies, including dynamic line ratings, advanced power flow control devices, advanced conductors, and transmission switching, throughout regional transmission planning procedures.

In addition, the proposed final regulation rejects the NOPR proposal to establish a conditional federal right of first refusal based on joint ownership. The proposed final rule states that the Commission would continue to analyze the proposal and potential federal right of first refusal problems in subsequent proceedings.

A recommendation that was not included in the draft final rule was to limit the availability of the construction work in progress incentive. The proposed final rule emphasizes that any action on the incentive should be examined in a separate session to allow for a more comprehensive approach to transmission incentives.

FERC set out to remove some of the hurdles. Every five years, transmission owners gather to get on the same page — to decide what will be required, where, and when. The idea is to think 20 years ahead. Currently, 260,000 MW of power generation are ready to join the U.S. grid, more than double the existing fleet of generators. According to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, solar, wind, and battery storage account for 95% of the generation in the queue.

According to Alex Boyd, CEO of PSC Consulting, “FERC’s Order No. 1920 is a significant step forward in U.S. transmission planning. The rule mandates a 20-year regional planning horizon, introducing ‘right-sizing for optimized infrastructure and aligning cost allocation with global standards. It addresses the fragmentation in inter-utility collaboration, facilitates renewable energy integration, and enhances grid resilience. The rule emphasizes rigorous cost-benefit analysis, state involvement, and the use of advanced grid technologies, paving the way for a reliable and sustainable energy future.”

The overall next steps for this rule being put in place was outlined briefly in a conference ran by Sandhya Ganapathy from EDP Renewables, where Christina Hayes of Americans for a Clean Energy Grid said to be on the lookout for Orders 1920a, 1920b, and so on, simply to make sure this order is as clear as possible. In addition to Hayes, Ray Long of American Council on Renewable Energy emphasized that stakeholders will be crucial in the implementation of the new order. It’s a long road to stabilization, and it seems as if the road starts now.