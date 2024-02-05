MISO Approves Transmission Expansion Plan Worth $9 Billion

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s (MISO) Board of Directors has approved the 2023 MISO Transmission Expansion Plan (MTEP23). MTEP23 underscores MISO’s commitment to ensuring reliability for our footprint as the grid evolves.

MTEP23 is the largest in MISO’s history both by volume and investment (excluding the two years of accounted Multi-Value Projects/Long Range Transmission Planning (LRTP) portfolios). The groundbreaking $9 billion in transmission enhancements will fund 572 projects addressing aging infrastructure, new load and added generation due to retiring traditional resources. These projects total over 700 miles of new or upgraded lines.

“I am extremely proud of the commitment and quality of work my team members and others throughout the organization did to make MTEP23 possible. It took extensive stakeholder processes and significant modeling and analysis over the past year,” said Aubrey Johnson, MISO’s vice president of System Planning & Competitive Transmission.

Unlike typical MTEP cycles in which investment is spread across the region, $3.9 billion (or 43% of the total investment) is planned for projects in Louisiana and Texas. This is largely in response to an increase in generation retirements and load associated with economic development.

The changing resource mix continues to add complexity to both MTEP and LRTP planning. In response, our planning tools and processes must also evolve to sustain their role as key initiatives of the Reliability Imperative’s Transmission Evolution pillar.