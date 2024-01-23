TVA Announces Location of Proposed Transmission Route in Lee County

The Tennessee Valley Authority has identified a preferred location for a new transmission line that would prepare for growth and increase power reliability in the Nettleton area of Lee County.

Tombigbee Electric Power Association will upgrade the Nettleton 46-kilovolt Substation to 161-kilovolt operation. TVA will build a 161-kilovolt transmission line from the existing Tupelo-Okolona 161-kilovolt transmission line to the upgraded substation. The new line would be less than eight miles and built using primarily single-pole, steel or concrete structures on a combination of existing 75-foot-wide and new 100-foot-wide right of way. The preferred route was one of several proposed at an open house held this past fall.

The selected route is expected to have the least impact on the area, based on public input from the open house, the virtual open house, and additional evaluation of other factors, including social, environmental and engineering impacts. A National Environmental Policy Act review is also pending.

The project will utilize existing and new right of way. TVA will meet with property owners along the right of way to obtain easements for construction, operation, and maintenance of the line. Property owners will still own the property and will be compensated for the easements at fair market value.

TVA is expected to begin surveys in spring 2024 and start acquiring easements in summer 2025. Construction is scheduled to begin in winter 2025-2026 and be completed in spring 2026. A map of the project and additional information are available on the TVA website.