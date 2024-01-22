NYPA Uses Line Monitoring Technology to Protect Power Line Health in Winter

The icing dashboard uses color coding to show different tensions and sagging of line segments. Spans suspected of icing are identified and marked for follow up. They can be analyzed using data captured on the wire itself. Picking one of the suspected spans, the operator can see the relevant location and geographical data of that specific span (for example, identification, length, elevation and estimation of the average weight per meter on the span). By setting thresholds on the dashboard, deeper analysis can be used to better isolate problem spans and make correlations with information from other sources, such as ground patrols or cameras.

In addition to the work NYPA is doing on icing, there are, of course, considerably more benefits that can be realized with large-scale, continuous monitoring of power lines. The utility can use the technology to detect wildfires, high winds and other extreme weather events that can affect the reliability of the grid.

Ongoing Innovation

Using technology to monitor power lines is not new. Many transmission system operators (TSOs) have deployed fixed cameras as well as thermal, corona, light detection and ranging, and regular photographic sensors on high-voltage lines. Others have used helicopters, drones and human inspection, or a combination of these options. However, these technologies are limited in their ability to scale, and there is a low frequency and level of detail at which they can measure the condition and performance of conductors.

This effort plays an integral role in supporting one of NYPA’s five strategic priorities in New York’s energy transformation: to be the leading transmission developer, owner and operator in the state of New York. NYPA owns, operates and maintains 1460 circuit-miles of the transmission grid, managing this system continually feeding energy from power plants and renewable energy resources to distribution centers and consumers. A reliable grid is essential to everyone’s daily lives and typically operates in the background. Too often, it is taken for granted until it stops working. Once electric service stops, it disrupts people’s lives in ways that can range from annoying to life-threatening.

Strengthening transmission serves NYPA’s goals in battling climate change and ensuring environmental justice in communities across the state, integrating an environmental, social and governance framework into the utility’s DNA, and expanding its sustainability efforts to achieve better results. The utility is working tirelessly to address these challenges and embrace opportunities as it helps New Yorkers to meet the state’s climate goals, while providing ratepayers with the most reliable, resilient and affordable grid possible.

Alan Ettlinger, P.E., is senior director of research, technology development and innovation at New York Power Authority.