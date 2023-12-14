FirstEnergy Subsidiaries Receive Nearly $800 Million Transmission Projects From PJM Interconnection

FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiaries Potomac Edison and Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission (MAIT) have been awarded transmission projects totaling more than $800 million in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia by regional transmission organization PJM Interconnection. The projects will enhance reliability, accommodate growing demand for electricity by residential and commercial customers and facilitate the connection of new energy resources, such as wind and solar.

Potomac Edison and MAIT submitted the projects earlier this year when PJM solicited proposals to address the growing demand for electricity by data centers in its territory, particularly in Northern Virginia. The work will also help enhance the flow of electricity across the system and address the impact of power plant retirements that provided 11 gigawatts of energy, enough to power 1.1 billion LED lightbulbs in any given moment, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

PJM coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of 13 states, including FirstEnergy's service territory. Beginning in May, PJM's staff evaluated 72 proposals over several months and recommended a short list of projects to enhance reliability. In December, the PJM Board of Managers approved three FirstEnergy-affiliated projects that minimize environmental and community impacts by utilizing existing transmission rights of way. State and local approvals will be required before construction can begin.

Awarded projects include: