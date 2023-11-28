Creative Composites Group Acquires United Fiberglass of America

Creative Composites Group (CCG) has acquired the assets of United Fiberglass of America, Inc. (UF), a manufacturer of fiberglass pipe, conduit and bridge drain infrastructure systems based in Springfield, Ohio.



Using advanced manufacturing technologies and processes, UF provides durable fiberglass conduit products to support public utility, transportation, commercial and technology industries. Fiberglass conduit can be an alternative to steel, PVC, clay, copper and other conduit pipe materials and offers benefits such as light weight, corrosion resistance, fire resistance, durability and non-conductivity.



UF’s fiberglass conduit products are produced by winding the material in exacting patterns, which results in strong and light structures. This process is flexible and adaptable to create custom specifications efficiently. UF’s manufacturing approach will complement the advanced manufacturing techniques CCG uses to produce custom components for customer products and systems.



This is CCG’s second acquisition in 2023. CCG acquired Enduro Composites earlier this year, enabling CCG to expand its geographic reach in the Western and Southwestern U.S. while also building on its portfolio by adding building panels, cable management systems and water/wastewater industry products. For more information on CCG’s products, visit CreativeCompositesGroup.com