Hydro One Completes $46.9 Million Transmission Line Upgrades

Hydro One, Hydro Ottawa and representatives from the City of Ottawa and government of Ontario have announced the completion of $46.9 million in transmission line upgrades between Merivale Transmission Station and Hawthorne Transmission Station.

The investment reinforced the transmission towers and replaced power lines and insulators on 12 km of 230 kV double circuit transmission line between the stations.

The upgrades will not only increase the electrical capacity of the power lines by 66% to 1,080 MW from 650 MW but also provide a reliable supply of energy to support Ottawa’s increasing demand.

The project also allows for generation facilities in eastern Ontario to transfer more power to the rest of the province and import more clean energy from Quebec, thereby improving resiliency of the electricity network and reliability for residents, business, commercial and industrial customers.

"Demand for energy in Ottawa is growing rapidly,” said Andrew Spencer, Executive Vice President, Capital Portfolio Delivery, Hydro One. “It is important for Hydro One to make a substantial investment in building a grid for the future to support the increasing and changing needs of local businesses, residents, and the economy."

Hydro One is also modernizing the Merivale Transmission Station to ensure supply of clean, reliable energy to Ottawa. It includes expanding the current footprint of the station to add two new 230 kV transformers and a new operations building.

The company has signed a new Community Support Agreement with the City of Ottawa to directly support recreational projects for local residents as part of this project.

"Increasing the capacity, reliability and resiliency of our transmission network is a vital step to ensuring the distribution system in Ottawa can provide the power needed now and in the future,” said Guillaume Paradis, Chief Electricity Distribution Officer, Hydro Ottawa.