New York Commission Approves $1.4 Billion For NY Transco’s Propel NY Energy Transmission Project

The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved funding worth $1.4 billion for NY Transco’s Propel NY Energy transmission project, selected by the New York Independent System Operator to meet the Long Island Offshore Wind Public Policy Transmission Need.

Propel NY Energy is a proposed electric transmission solution developed by the New York Power Authority and New York Transco to construct new and upgraded underground and submarine transmission lines and stations.

The solution will strengthen the electric transmission network on Long Island, in parts of New York City and in Westchester County for reliability, resiliency and the delivery of clean offshore wind energy to homes and businesses throughout New York State.

The PSC has also authorized NY Transco to transfer certain interconnection facilities to Orange and Rockland Utilities for the timely interconnection and operation of the Rock Tavern to Sugarloaf project.

The project will increase transmission capacity to move power from upstate to downstate New York.

The Rock Tavern to Sugarloaf project, which connects to the New York Energy Solution Project, will look after the contingency resulting from increasing the transmission capacity across the Central East and Upstate New York/Southeast New York interfaces.

A regulated utility, O&R will be a capable operator of the transferred facilities and include the interconnection facilities into O&R's transmission system for the benefit of its own ratepayers.

The PSC stated that the transfer of the interconnection facilities from NY Transco to O&R will not affect O&R ratepayers or the reliability, safety, operation, or maintenance of O&R's distribution system.

Additionally, the PSC sanctioned NY Transco to transfer certain interconnection facilities to Consolidated Edison Company of New York for the timely interconnection and operation of the New York Energy Solution Project.