Entergy Mississippi Opens New $32.5M Transmission Office

Entergy Mississippi has opened a $32.5-million facility to bring key operations together, enhance the statewide transmission grid and support central substation groups.

The Flora Transmission Office, strategically located in the town’s industrial park, will support resiliency and reliability efforts. The facility combines Entergy’s transmission line department, substation operations department and the central Mississippi substation maintenance department for the Jackson metropolitan area.

About 40 full-time employees work from the newly constructed 102,400-square-foot building, which includes space for offices, storm operations, and more than 71,000-square-feet of storage for materials and a pole yard.

“This site provides us the space we need to store key materials – advancing resiliency and reliability efforts across our service territory,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “We’re eager to bring vital departments together for smoother operations, and proud to invest in the Flora community.”

In addition to the building and pole yard, Entergy Mississippi worked with the Madison County Economic Development Authority on a road extension. It will allow for safer transit for heavy deliveries and provide an opportunity for future economic development in the area.