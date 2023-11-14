Canada And Manitoba Announce Investments Worth $344.10 Million To Deliver Clean Electricity To Manitobans

The governments of Canada and Manitoba have announced a joint investment of $475.6 million to strengthen Manitoba’s clean electricity grid and ensure Manitobans continue receiving affordable and reliable low carbon energy.

This federal-provincial investment provides $314 million for eight new hydroelectric turbines at the Pointe du Bois Generating Station, as well as $161.6 million to build a new 230-kV transmission network in the Portage la Prairie area.

The $314 million joint investment in the Pointe du Bois Renewable Energy Project will enable Manitoba Hydro to replace eight hydroelectric generating units that are at the end of their current lifecycle. The new, more efficient generating units will increase the capacity of the Pointe du Bois generating station by 52 megawatts, providing eastern Manitoba with cleaner and more reliable clean electricity.

The $161.6 million joint investment in the Portage Area Capacity Enhancement project will support the construction of a new transmission line to enhance reliability for customers across southwest Manitoba and help Manitoba Hydro meet increasing demand. By decreasing Manitoba’s reliance on its last grid-connected fossil-fuel generating station, this investment will reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the Brandon Generating Station by about 37 per cent.

These investments in clean electricity will ensure Manitobans continue to benefit from the second-most affordable electricity in Canada, while also reducing emissions and increasing reliability and capacity to meet growing demand. The federal government will continue to invest in making Canada a clean electricity superpower to ensure Canadians from coast to coast to coast have the affordable and reliable clean electricity they need today and for generations to come.