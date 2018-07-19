AEP BOLD Wins Tower Design Awards

The International Council on Large Electric Systems (CIGRE) and Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) jointly hosted the 2017 International Tower Design Award ceremony in Seoul, South Korea. Held during the CIGRE semiannual meeting, the competition received 26 tower designs from around the world. The designs featured various improvements from the appearance of the structure to a reduction in the environmental impact from the electrical
Register to view the full article
Registration on tdworld.com allows you exclusive access to high-value content such as Transmission & Distribution World supplements: Smart Grid, Renewables, Vegetation Management, Linemen, and Hurricane Sandy.
0 comments
Hide comments