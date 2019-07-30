Most operators are migrating to low-voltage metering because it’s safer and less volatile, making it more resilient. But many struggle with the idea of having to swap out those old self-contained meter sockets.

TSTM has your solution. TSTM meter adapters enable you to quickly install safe, transformer-rated meters into 2S, 4S, 12S, 16S and even K-type self-contained sockets. Even better, TSTM meter adapters are plug-ready for the famous TSTM VT Pack™ or new FlexPack™ VT’s that will have your installer in-and-out in minutes at half the cost of swapping sockets!

What will your operation gain?

Meter failure rates reduced to near zero.

Significant reduction in revenue loss from meter failure.

Lower maintenance costs due to eliminated service calls.

A safer work environment for your field techs.

Faster, safer meter swap-out with lowered OSHA service requirements.

Lower organizational risk due to flash-burn and other exposure accidents.

VT’s guaranteed from failure for 15 years, including lightning strike!

Field test low-voltage metering at no financial risk.

With TSTM’s meter adapters, you have no more reasons to avoid updating your 480 volt pads to low-voltage metering.

Try a no-risk sample with an email to [email protected] or go to http://www.ts-tm.com/Product_Catalog/Meter_Adapters/ for more information.

TSTM carries forward a 23-year heritage of service to the T&D community, providing products of extreme quality to publicly-owned utilities, municipal electrics, and rural electrification providers.

Sponsored by: