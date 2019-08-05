Report Analyzes Technologies to Enhance Grid Resiliency

A recent report from Navigant Research analyzes the technologies and strategies being deployed on the distribution grid to increase grid reliability, visibility, resiliency, and flexibility.

The distribution grid is among the most critical, dynamic, and fastest changing pieces of the 2019 electric grid. During the next decade, utilities around the world are expected to make significant investment in distribution grids, specifically in distribution automation (DA).

The report, Distribution Automation Technologies, examines key trends, drivers, and barriers to adoption of data platforms and other big data management solutions within the utility industry. The study includes several submarkets within the utility data management space alongside global market adoption trends. According to the report, annual global revenue for DA technologies is expected to grow from US$10.9 billion in 2019 to US$20.9 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5%. The report also assesses different application segments for data management including data platforms, connected devices, edge computing, data storage, and internet of things (IoT) analytics.

“The importance of DA is consistent across all types of utilities,” says Michael Hartnack, research analyst with Navigant Research. “Ratepayer, regulator, and stakeholder demand for improved grid performance is driving much of this investment, with increasingly widespread deployments of distributed energy resources (DERs) also growing in the market.”

The report says, developed regions such as North America and Europe are witnessing high growth and significant DA deployments, while the pure size and rate of development of the distribution grid in Asia Pacific bolsters the market and its growth rate there. Developing regions typically include higher levels of automation for new construction, but existing grids in these areas are left unimproved. This situation drives an overall high growth rate for Latin America and the Middle East and Africa despite a lower overall market size.

An executive summary of the report is available for download here.