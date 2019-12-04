Skip navigation
Electric transmission towers and overhead lines
Overhead Distribution

PUCO Directs DP&L to Terminate Distribution Modernization Rider

Dayton Power and Light is disappointed with this decision because it negatively impacts its ability to move forward with investments in the distribution system.

The Dayton Power and Light Co. (DP&L), a subsidiary of The AES Corp., recently announced that the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) issued an opinion and order invalidating a critical part of the DP&L’s previously approved October 2017 electric security plan (ESP).

The 2017 ESP included language authorizing a three-year distribution modernization rider (DMR), with the ability to continue the DMR for an additional two years at a level subject to PUCO approval. The ESP and the DMR put the DP&L on a path to achieve sustainable financial integrity while investing in projects to modernize its distribution infrastructure, benefiting customers through the continued delivery of safe, reliable, and affordable service. The recent PUCO action directs the DP&L to terminate the DMR.

The DP&L already maintains the lowest residential rates among Ohio’s investor owned utilities and some of the lowest residential rates in the country. Elimination of the distribution modernization charge stops the progress of the DP&L’s successful strategy to transform its distribution grid, reduce its debt, and provide its customers the service quality and experience they expect of their electric utility.

The DP&L had the next phase of its investment pending at the PUCO. The company will continue to evaluate the ESP order to determine the full impact that the recent decision has on its ability to continue with this vital, long-term customer-focused modernization.

“The DP&L is disappointed with this decision because it negatively impacts our ability to move forward with investments in the distribution system that allow us to meet customer needs. DP&L customers deserve safe, reliable service and the recent order challenges our capacity to continue meeting those expectations. We will work with the PUCO to resolve their concerns to reach a constructive outcome that will allow the DP&L to meet our customers’ expectations,” said Vince Parisi, DP&L president and CEO.

TAGS: Utility Business
