SSEN Completes £8.7m Distribution Network Upgrade to Improve Service for 60,000 Customers

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has completed an £8.7 million upgrade to its distribution network in the Fleet and Aldershot areas of east Hampshire, improving the reliability and capacity of the local electricity system. The project was completed weeks ahead of schedule and is intended to benefit homes and businesses in the region.

The work involved strengthening multiple parts of the network, including upgrading overhead lines and replacing key components. Foundations on 37 overhead towers were improved, and older twin conductors were replaced with larger single conductors. In two locations, sections of lower-voltage lines were moved underground to reduce the risk of interference with the upgraded higher-voltage line above.

According to SSEN Distribution’s Fleet-Aldershot project manager, Callum Benton, “This project has delivered a wholesale revamp of the network that tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the Fleet and Aldershot areas depend on. By improving our infrastructure here, we’ve provided customers with even more reliability. And through this investment, we’ve also future-proofed the network at a time when electricity demand is only going to increase, as more people turn to clean power for their heating and transport needs.

The upgraded network is expected to provide increased reliability for electricity supply and support future demand growth.