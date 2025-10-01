Georgia Power Deploys Advanced Phase Balancing Device to Improve Power Quality

A new grid technology has been installed in Macon, Georgia, as utilities explore options to increase the capacity of existing power lines and improve reliability. Switched Source has deployed its Phase-EQ device in partnership with Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, with support from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E).

The Phase-EQ is designed to increase usable capacity from existing lines by up to 20% by balancing electricity flow across phases. Georgia Power provided site access, engineering input, and operational data for the demonstration, which is being evaluated under real-world conditions.

Southern Company’s research and development group worked with Switched Source to refine and test the technology before installation. Early data indicates the device is operating smoothly, with initial modeling suggesting the potential to reduce load imbalance by half and voltage imbalance by more than 30%. Georgia Power is continuing to collect substation-level performance data to assess the device’s effectiveness.

“This deployment represents Georgia Power’s continued efforts to partner with industry and use new technologies to improve grid performance while reducing costs for our customers,” said Robin Lanier, director of grid strategy and solutions at Georgia Power.

Switched Source was founded in 2016 and has focused on technologies that help utilities manage reliability and capacity on the distribution grid. The Phase-EQ functions as a controllable gateway, dynamically balancing power between phases to ease congestion and improve power quality. The project is part of ARPA-E’s SCALEUP program, which provided funding for the company’s early technology development.