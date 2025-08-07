Versant Power to Begin Upgrades to Surry Distribution Line

Versant Power will start making upgrades to a Surry distribution line soon to improve service for approximately 300 customers on the east side of Toddy Pond.

The project is part of Versant’s multi-year plan to have standardized equipment and voltage along its distribution system. All work is expected to be completed by the end of the summer 2025.

This project required planning from Versant experts in the field and in the office, as each piece of existing equipment required to be examined. Existing equipment in acceptable working order and accommodating the new voltage was reused in the new design.

The rest of the equipment is new, upgraded material tested and approved for the new voltage. The new configuration will improve service for years to come along Toddy Pond.

“This area in Surry was selected because its equipment was reaching the end of its useful life, and it was one of the areas that needed to be brought to this consistent voltage,” said Jacob Larsen, Versant Power Transmission Development Engineer I.