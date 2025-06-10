Entergy New Orleans Completes Upgrades to T&D Lines in Mid-City, Gentilly, and New Orleans East

Entergy New Orleans crews have completed major upgrades to transmission and distribution lines in Mid-City, Gentilly, and New Orleans East to help strengthen the electric grid and reduce the risk of outages.

The company deployed a specialized bare-hand crew to complete the work, a team of linemen trained to safely repair high-voltage, energized transmission lines.

The team completed work on a major transmission line in New Orleans, replacing older insulators on 26 towers with stronger, more modern equipment. Working in coordination with distribution and vegetation management teams, they also replaced aging wooden cross arms and cleared overgrown vegetation.

Additional work is under progress in New Orleans East, where the bare-hand crew is replacing insulators on several water-crossing circuits. The crew is scheduled to complete critical upgrades on the Michoud–Front transmission line crossing over Lake Pontchartrain.

The line provides an interconnection between Entergy and Cleco and serves as an emergency power source for the New Orleans grid. The enhancements will strengthen the electrical grid and improve regional reliability.

North Houston Pole Line provided experienced contract support. Linh Tran, Grid Engineer; Josh Rollins, Transmission OC; Kenyon Stipe Sr., Transmission Line Supervisor; and Frank Morse, Senior Manager of Transmission Lines, played important roles in planning and execution. The Tulane Network also supported the project’s success