Ground Investigations Underway for SSEN Transmission’s Proposed Overhead Line Projects

SSEN Transmission is continuing ground investigation work along the proposed routes for three onshore overhead line projects, part of its broader £20 billion ‘Pathway to 2030’ program. These investigations are being conducted under permitted development rights and are intended to gather data necessary for the potential commencement of full construction, pending planning consent.

The projects are intended to support the future expansion of the electricity transmission network in Great Britain, with the goal of facilitating the connection and transportation of renewable energy. Consent applications for the projects are expected to be submitted later this year, following a public consultation and planning process.

The Pathway to 2030 initiative includes the construction of three new 400kV overhead line routes, upgrades to existing infrastructure, and the development of new substations and HVDC converter stations across northern Scotland. Ground investigation work, which informs engineering and environmental planning, is currently taking place across all components of the program.

These investigations typically involve activities such as borehole drilling and trial pit excavation to assess soil and rock conditions at proposed infrastructure sites. Some tree felling may be required to allow safe access for these assessments. According to SSEN Transmission, efforts are being made to minimize disruption and environmental impacts during this phase.

Kelly Scott, Lead Community Liaison Manager at SSEN Transmission said, “Ground investigations are a standard part of the development process for major infrastructure projects. These works help ensure readiness should the projects proceed. We appreciate the cooperation of local communities during this phase and will continue to monitor activity to manage any local disruption or environmental concerns.”

Contractors involved in the investigations are supported by specialists, including ecologists and archaeologists, to reduce potential impacts on local wildlife and cultural heritage.

Ground investigation work is expected to continue through the remainder of 2025 and into 2026. Planning applications for the overhead line projects are currently being finalized for submission to the Scottish Government for review.