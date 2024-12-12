FirstEnergy Completes Inspections And Maintenance To Support Electric Reliability In Ohio During Winter

FirstEnergy electric companies Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison have completed inspections and maintenance to help support electric system reliability as temperatures drop in winter 2024.

"Completing inspections and equipment maintenance now can help enhance system reliability to keep power flowing to customers when severe winter weather strikes,” said Torrence Hinton, FirstEnergy's Ohio president. “This work complements the smart grid investments made across our Ohio service area and deployment of our Advanced Vegetation Analytics Tool, which will help keep heavy snow and ice from causing tree-related power outages."

FirstEnergy field personnel inspected substation equipment and winterized substation control buildings for crucial components of the electric system to function properly during cold weather.

Helicopter inspections of high-voltage transmission lines owned by FirstEnergy transmission subsidiaries across the company's Ohio footprint have also been completed. While the inspections are designed to detect early-stage equipment issues not visible from the ground, any potential reliability issues identified during the inspections are addressed.

Additionally, electricians inspected power lines, transformers and other electrical equipment using thermovision cameras, which capture infrared images displaying potential problems not visible through regular visual inspections. The infrared technology identifies equipment issues such as loose connections and corrosion, and workers are able to make repairs to prevent potential power outages.

Moreover, tree trimming around electrical equipment throughout the year will help meet the rigidity of winter operations. Company bucket trucks and other vehicles were also inspected to help ensure safe operation during the winter season, along with the condition of tires and air braking systems, which can freeze up if moisture is present. Snow removal equipment was also checked.

FirstEnergy employees also participated in readiness exercises and drills throughout the year to test the company's restoration process used to address winter storm-related power outages.