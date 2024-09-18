Sachigo Lake First Nation Gets Connected to Provincial Power Grid

Wataynikaneyap Power has announced the energization of Sachigo Lake First Nation, which was connected to the provincial power grid on November 2, 2023.

Sachigo Lake First Nation is one of the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system’s northern communities at about 645 km north of Thunder Bay. Sachigo Lake is the eighth First Nation energized by the provincial power grid through the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system.

While all Wataynikaneyap Power assets are energized, four communities are still waiting for grid connection.

The 1,800 km Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system, a $1.9 billion infrastructure project, will connect 17 remote First Nations to the Ontario power grid, removing their reliance on diesel-generated electricity. The transmission system connects the Sachigo Lake community distribution system to the Ontario grid through a total of 760 km of transmission line and six substations, originating from its Dinorwic Substation east of Dryden, Ontario.

Sachigo Lake will be served by Hydro One Remote Communities for the local distribution of electricity.