New York Governor and Senator Gillibrand Announce $405 Million Grant for Long Island Electric Grid

Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul and Senator Gillibrand have announced a $405 million grant to enhance the electrical transmission and distribution system across Long Island and the Rockaways.

The funding, administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMPG), will support critical upgrades and replacements to the Long Island Power Authority’s (LIPA) electrical infrastructure to mitigate the impacts of future extreme weather events.

The increased funding will help LIPA strengthen 166 overhead circuits covering approximately 1,376 miles of its power distribution network, following the damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias, which left 650,000 customers without power in August 2020.

The funding will also allow LIPA to storm harden an additional 166 overhead three-phase primary circuits. LIPA completed 339 circuits with FEMA mitigation funding after Hurricane Sandy. Between these two grants, LIPA will have storm hardened more than 50 percent of its overhead system since 2020.

Key components of the project include:

· Stronger utility poles: Approximately 11,000 utility poles will be replaced with stronger, more resilient poles capable of withstanding hurricane-force winds up to 135 mph. These poles will have a stronger base while maintaining the same height as the existing ones.

· Enhanced electrical wire: 1,281 miles of primary wire will be upgraded to more durable and resilient alternatives.

· Narrow profile crossarms: To prevent damage from falling tree limbs, 29,000 utility crossarms will be replaced with shorter, synthetic versions. These crossarms offer a useful life of 30 years, compared to their wooden counterparts.

· Increased workforce: There will be an increase of approximately 100 electrical line workers over the project’s four-year construction. These additional line workers will assist with power restoration during major weather events and contribute to the local economy.

The project will be completed in the span of five years.