There are a lot of no-brainer “Things We Just Don’t Do” and we feel 480V metering is the #1 NoNo on that list.

Ka-blewie! Gone in a flash. There’s an obvious reason why gas pumps say, “No Smoking.” It’s bad—dumb—practice.

It’s a No-No!

Not so obvious: allowing your workers to daily come into Minimum Approach Distance (MAD) with live 480V circuits. It’s simply no longer necessary.

Not only must they suit up for OSHA, taking much longer to swap out a meter, they are at increased risk of potentially deadly flash-burn. And with a TSTM low-voltage metering solution, they probably wouldn’t be onsite at all, because our solutions push meter failure to virtually zero, including lightning strike. Guaranteed.

After a no-risk field trial of either a VT PackTM or one of our new FlexPacksTM, you’ll put high-voltage metering where it belongs: on the list of “Things We Just Don’t Do.”

