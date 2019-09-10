A Green Approach to Wildlife Protection

Tactical eagle eyes look back at an employee gazing out the window of Alaska Electric Light & Power Co. Scanning the environment for its next bite of food, the eagle is unaware of the shadow its majestic silhouette casts down on Lemon Creek substation and the electrical hazards within it. The employee counts 1, 2, 3…12 bald eagles on any given day. Unfortunately, every year, one eagle takes its last bite when it contacts energized electrical equipment.