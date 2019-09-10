Skip navigation
Menu
AEL&P line crew installing new Greenjacket product on a 69 kV disconnect switch
AEL&P line crew installing the new Greenjacket product on a 69 kV disconnect switch.
Overhead Distribution

A Green Approach to Wildlife Protection

Alaska Electric Light & Power has been updating avian protection plans for more than 20 years and is continuing to make great strides.

Tactical eagle eyes look back at an employee gazing out the window of Alaska Electric Light & Power Co. Scanning the environment for its next bite of food, the eagle is unaware of the shadow its majestic silhouette casts down on Lemon Creek substation and the electrical hazards within it. The employee counts 1, 2, 3…12 bald eagles on any given day. Unfortunately, every year, one eagle takes its last bite when it contacts energized electrical equipment.

Register to view the full article

Registration on tdworld.com allows you exclusive access to high-value content such as Transmission & Distribution World supplements: Smart Grid, Renewables, Vegetation Management, Linemen, and Hurricane Sandy.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Substations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
External view of SSU installed at Strijp-S project site
Distribution Network Modernization in the Netherlands
Sep 10, 2019
5G written on top of a globe
The Impact of 5G on Utilities Starts Now
Sep 09, 2019
IMG_8054_smaller.jpg
Sponsored Content
PhaseTrakker™ Phase Identification Systems
Sep 03, 2019
A network of interconnected lines on an urban landscape
Indianapolis Power & Light Plans to Modernize Local Energy Grid
Aug 21, 2019