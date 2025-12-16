Year-Round Resilience: A 360° Approach to Storm Preparedness and Response

Despite the increasing persistence and severity of extreme weather threats, many utilities still rely on manual storm patrolling workflows built for the 20th century. As weather pressures intensify, utilities must shift from reactive, resource-heavy responses to a modern, continuous storm management lifecycle.

A bold new approach to grid resilience is emerging—one rooted in smarter inspections, faster mobilization, and continuous improvement, with AI serving as the foundational tool enabling that transformation.

The Storm Response Bottleneck

Storms don’t just knock out power; they expose the limitations of legacy restoration workflows. Damage assessment, the very first step after a storm, remains largely manual. Crews walk or drive slowly along circuits to visually identify damage. This process is inherently slow, expensive, prone to human error, and difficult to scale, even with mutual aid.

Utilities do not just face resource challenges; they are also suffering from a modernization gap. Relying solely on more people is no longer viable. Instead, utilities must equip field personnel with tools that multiply their impact, unlocking greater speed and precision from the same or even fewer resources.

As better, technology-enabled options become available, maintaining the status quo for damage assessments results in a ripple effect of unnecessary outcomes. The chain impact includes delayed repair crew dispatches, suboptimal resource allocation and repair prioritization, extended outage durations, frustrated impacted customers, increased regulator scrutiny and rate pressure, and eroded financial performance to the utility and shareholders.

The Financial Impact of Delay

When the power goes out, every minute matters for the safety, well-being, and economic stability of affected communities. While headlines often spotlight the massive costs of storm damage and utilities report restoration expenses, what is frequently overlooked are the indirect losses from foregone revenue. Every hour without power eats into a utility’s top and bottom line.

How much? Potentially millions per day. In a recently released whitepaper, our team at Noteworthy AI conducted an extensive analysis of the financials of large investor-owned utilities in hurricane-prone regions. Through this exercise, they estimated a daily lost revenue of $800,000 to $1.5 million for every 100,000 customers without power for 24 hours. The model drew on publicly available data from Southeastern and Gulf utilities, incorporating residential, commercial, and industrial usage patterns, demand charges, and weighted customer mixes.

Using a midpoint estimate of $1.1 million per day, and applying it to a scenario matching CenterPoint’s outage totals following Hurricane Beryl, the indirect revenue losses totaled roughly $89 million in unrealized supply, delivery, and demand charges—separate from the direct restoration costs of labor, materials, and equipment. See the overlay of estimated daily and cumulative losses in the figure below.