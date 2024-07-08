Consumers Energy Evaluates Pole Options for Durability

Consumers Energy is the largest investor-owned Utility (by land mass) in Michigan and provide electricity and natural gas to 6.7 million people. Consumers owns and operates over 96,000 miles of electric distribution lines (overhead and underground).

Challenge

Both in the state of Michigan and nationally, improving reliability in the energy sector has been a major priority for stakeholders. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) tasked Consumers Energy with reducing the number and length of outages. In addition, there has been a nationwide trend for utilities to use larger pole class sizes which strains the wood supply chain. Consumers Energy was experiencing difficulties sourcing wood poles to fill their needs.

Strategy

Consumers launched an initiative to evaluate grid-strengthening measures and determined that ductile iron provided a more durable solution at a cost-competitive price point. Consumers discovered that all other pole options, aside from heavy weathering steel, would require continuous repairs and maintenance. Ductile iron, however, is highly resistant to wind, storms, and heat from wildfires, as well as completely resistant to rot, insects, freezing weather, and woodpeckers, and maintenance is minimal to none.

In addition, McWane’s ductile iron poles are similar to wood in weight and installation, reducing the scope of operational and tooling changes.

Results

McWane Poles helped Consumers Energy through every stage of implementation, from tooling suggestions and requirements to writing a specification to nuanced standards changes. McWane’s production flexibility also helped ensure a smooth rollout.

Consumers is expecting a 200 to 300% reduction in truck rolls over the lifespan of a new ductile iron pole; in addition to a 80-100 year life expectancy. Long-term, Consumers believes that implementing ductile iron poles will save a significant amount of money for the company and their customers.

“After extensive research, I’m confident that the durability and sustainability of ductile iron is the ideal solution. The flexibility, consistency, and dependability of the team at McWane Poles enabled us to strengthen our grid and provide Michigan with reliable energy.”