NESC Progresses Power Grid Resiliency

In recent years, power grids and utility networks across the globe have undergone unparalleled amounts of stress and are today experiencing issues never seen before to this degree. Extreme temperatures, unprecedented natural disasters, increased global energy consumption and aging utility networks are just a few of the many elements causing major issues within power grid networks worldwide. These issues have brought the topic of power grid resiliency to the forefront of industry discussions and made it the focus of many power and utility organizations.

Specifically, the issue of aging wooden utility poles and their increasing vulnerability has become a major obstacle to grid resiliency. With this and other sources posing new and unforeseen threats to the grid every day, improvements must be made to improve the resiliency and overall life span of power grid networks, including what types of power poles are used to deliver electricity. Numerous organizations, standards, safety considerations and environmental conditions play important roles in the current landscape of power grid resiliency.

In practice, power grid resiliency involves protecting the network from potential issues and disruptions through careful planning, preparation and allocation of available resources. At any point in the network, from generation to transmission to distribution, the network can be attacked, be compromised or malfunction in some way. Some of these issues are not uncommon and can be prevented during routine maintenance or fixed at the source by a field electrician. Other issues are more complicated and serious, causing major outages and wiping out entire networks. To prepare for this, the industry needs to implement and invest in resiliency improvements, designing networks with a certain amount of redundancy that enables the grid to be more easily restored when an event occurs.

Resiliency Guidance

Exploring resiliency among other things, utility and energy organizations have worked for many years to develop standards and operational guides that prescribe best practices for the safest, most effective management of every part of the power and utility system.

One of the most well-known and adhered-to codes is the National Electrical Safety Code (NESC), published exclusively by the IEEE Standards Association (SA). First developed in 1913, the NESC sets the ground rules and guidelines for practical safeguarding of utility workers and the public during the installation, operation and maintenance of electric supply, communication lines and associated equipment. The guide, a working document updated every five years to account for changes in the industry and technology, has begun to dive more deeply into threats to the network and overall power grid resiliency in recent years.