Graph showing grid-edge optimization by Utilidata
AdaptiVolt technology can enhance performance using real-time data
Smart Utility>Metering

Voltage Optimization App Now Integrated into Meters

Companies collaborate resources to modernize grid, create greater efficiency

Utilidata, Inc. and Itron, Inc. recently joined up to deliver a technology solution that will help electric utility companies modernize the electric grid, create greater efficiency and be cheaper. Through this collaboration, Utilidata's AdaptiVolt voltage optimization capabilities will be available as a distributed intelligence application residing on meters and other devices within Itron's OpenWay Riva IoT solution.

Utilidata's AdaptiVolt technology uses real-time information from distribution grid system assets to optimize the delivery of electric power and reduce energy usage. The integration with Itron's OpenWay Riva platform will enable the AdaptiVolt technology to take advantage of additional data from Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Itron Analytics, unlocking further energy savings and maximizing grid efficiency from the substation to end-user.

Utilities can use the distributed intelligence app to optimize grid performance and reliability, meet energy efficiency goals, integrate Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) and save energy. In addition, Itron customers will be able to use AdaptiVolt to enhance energy efficiency performance and visibility for grid operators using meter data from their Itron AMI solution.

"Itron is uniquely positioned to enable utilities to derive even greater value from a Volt-VAR optimization (VVO) deployment, given the company's innovative approach to grid connectivity," said Josh Brumberger, Utilidata's chief executive officer. "Through this collaboration, we look forward to delivering utilities the immediate benefits of a faster, easier and more efficient VVO deployment. We also look forward to developing additional distributed intelligence applications for OpenWay Riva. We are excited to be part of Itron's commitment to using data analytics, new communications capabilities and computing power at the distribution edge."

