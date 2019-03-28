Texas Utility Modernizes Customer Information System

City of Lubbock Utilities has selected the cloud-based Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service (CCS) to modernize its meter-to-cash operations. By replacing its legacy customer information system (CIS), the utility expects to deliver advanced metering capabilities to customers, reducing complexity and cost.

The move is a part of the operations and technologies upgrade, including a complete rollout of advanced meters, by City of Lubbock Utilities to better serve its 87,000 water and 105,000 electric customers.

“Our industry is changing significantly and City of Lubbock Utilities is committed to upgrading our system and investing in modern technology in order to provide great customer service,” said Andy Burcham, Lubbock Power & Light/City of Lubbock Utilities assistant director and CFO. “Technology is key to this modernization effort and Oracle’s experience and ability to deliver a full-service solution in the cloud means City of Lubbock Utilities has a strong collaborative partner on a critical project for our customers.”

Innovating in the Cloud

CCS brings together Oracle Utilities’ market-leading customer information system and advanced meter data management capabilities into a single meter-to-cash-to-customer solution. Built on the Oracle Cloud and delivered as the industry’s first fully supported Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, the offering features automated patching, upgrades, and security — freeing up valuable utility resources.

Lubbock is also implementing the Oracle Field Service Cloud, which will enable the utility to manage its field work more efficiently.

“We face many of the same technology challenges common in our industry: ensuring systems can keep up with our operational needs, delivering modern customer experiences and protecting data and assets from cyber threats,” said Burcham. “Being able to turn to a trusted partner like Oracle in a fully supported SaaS model is very compelling. It lets us focus our resources and expertise on operational innovation rather than managing and maintaining our technology.”

Oracle Utilities was the first technology vendor in the industry to offer utilities a complete customer information system with standard advanced metering capabilities in one, connected solution on a shared database and technology stack.

“Never has the utility industry undergone as radical a transformation as it is currently,” said Rodger Smith, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Utilities. “City of Lubbock Utilities is at the forefront of the larger industry evolution and is leveraging technology to modernize not only its business operations but also how it serves customers and gives them more information about their energy and water consumption. We look forward to working with City of Lubbock Utilities and other forward-looking utilities as we together redefine the future of energy.”