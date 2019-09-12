Partnership to Support Largest AMI Deployment in India

Trilliant and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have signed an agreement to support the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL) smart meter rollout across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, in May 2019. L&T will back integration of the Trilliant Head End System (HES) to reach the deployment target of five million smart meters.

Together, Trilliant and L&T have deployed 400,000 smart meters and will deploy five million meters in total, with one million meters across the state of Haryana and another four Million meters across the state of Uttar Pradesh, as part of the first phase of the EESL rollout of a smart meter system. This project will include the installation of meters across six utilities in total.

"With our current rollout, we have deployed more than 400,000 smart meters in the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," said Saurabh Kumar, managing director for the EESL. "This is recognized as the largest advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) deployment in India to date."

The results are very encouraging, with substantial reduction in transmission and distribution losses. The revenue collection has improved and the plan to implement smart meters across India is going in full swing, with many more utilities taking on the smart meter implementation.

"Trilliant believes that the next generation of smart meter solutions must allow for the frictionless exchange of data," said Bryan Spear, managing director, Asia Pacific, for Trilliant. "We look forward to working with our partners and helping propel EESL to a bright future with an integrated solution that is flexible, scalable, and connected."

The EESL is a joint venture of four national public-sector undertakings — NTPC Ltd., Power Finance Corp. Ltd., Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd., and POWERGRID Corp. of India Ltd. Founded in 2009 by the Government of India, the EESL has reduced India’s carbon footprint, peak energy demand, and electricity bills through energy efficiency intervention projects.