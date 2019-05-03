Ohio Cooperative Improves Reliability with Advanced Metering Infrastructure

With the same ingenuity that led local farmers in northwest Ohio to embrace technology to advance production methods, Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative has pushed new boundaries in driving reliability and energy efficiency for its 11,300 members. The co-op was an early adopter of the power line carrier (PLC) system for electrical metering, but by 2012 that system was starting to show its age.

That’s when they decided it was time to transition to advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) to address transmission issues and improve member services.

“With 13,000 meters and 1,800 miles of line to manage, we knew there had to be a way to improve reliability and streamline the process,” said Andy Wiles, SCADA Technician at Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative.

After an extensive evaluation process, Hancock-Wood selected the Sensus AMI solution with Distribution Automation (DA) capabilities to enhance system reliability and minimize outages.

“We went from getting one meter read per month to 3,000 per month with the Sensus AMI system,” said Hancock-Wood Senior Engineer Ryan Goolsby. “It instantly removed so much guesswork for our technicians as they monitored and managed meters.”

While the Sensus AMI solution and DA capabilities provide Hancock-Wood personnel with the real-time connectivity they need to enhance member service, it also helps the co-op save money over the long haul.

“With DA, we can monitor and maintain the voltage at a pre-determined threshold,” said Wiles. “This can allow us to save money by optimizing our costs related to purchasing energy.”

As Hancock-Wood looks ahead, the co-op owns the framework to continue building new capabilities and keep up their pioneering ways.

“With our Sensus AMI solution, we’ll keep pushing the limits on what’s possible,” Goolsby says.