Japanese Utility Reaches 20 Million Meter Milestone

The deployment of advanced meters and intelligent devices at Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has eclipsed 20 million, keeping the world's largest smart grid deployment on schedule for completion in 2020.

Upon project completion, the utility’s IoT network will connect close to 30 million utility and consumer devices using a variety of communications technologies and the Wi-SUN home energy management interoperability standard. Currently the system is delivering nearly 1 billion data packets daily, which are processed by Landis+Gyr's Gridstream meter data management system. Supporting a requirement that the network deliver a 30-minute meter read every 30 minutes from each meter, the Gridstream head-end system has demonstrated the ability to manage more than 30 million meters.

TEPCO is the largest electric utility in Japan, serving 45 million people in Japan’s Kantō region, which includes the city of Tokyo.

“We’ve learned a great deal from supporting a project of this size and the requirements for flexible network communications, and that’s driven our strategy for our Gridstream Connect platform and future utility IoT offerings,” said Prasanna Venkatesan, president and CEO of the Americas region at Landis+Gyr. “We look forward to our continuing work with TEPCO to support Japan’s energy management vision.”