Ameren Missouri to Deploy 1.4 Million Advanced Meters

Ameren Missouri will deploy 1.4 million advanced meters and a utility IoT network as part of its Smart Meter Project.

The decision follows an agreement between the utility and Landis+Gyr, which will deploy its Gridstream Connect solution, including 1.27 million advanced electricity meters and 130,000 gas meters, to support the project.

The contract also includes an extension of Landis+Gyr's meter data management system (MDMS), Command Center head-end system, and services covering network monitoring and maintenance. Network deployment is scheduled to begin in January 2020.

"The new technology not only helps grid resiliency and efficiency, but also provides a platform for customers to make informed energy management decisions," said Jeff Esserman, director of Ameren Missouri’s Smart Meter Program Strategy and Implementation. "Updating metering and networking infrastructure is a significant part of Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan to transform and modernize the energy grid for future generations, as well as the way customers receive and consume energy. Our plan creates a smarter, stronger and more integrated system that offers more energy options while enabling more control for our customers."

Landis+Gyr's Gridstream Connect platform blends flexible network communication options with intelligent grid-edge devices, sensors, and meters, providing utilities and consumers information, control and automation for improved energy management.

"The contract builds on our more-than-20-year relationship with Ameren Missouri, which was one of the first utilities to operate a fixed-network meter reading system, and is a key part of the utility's Smart Energy Plan as a platform for future energy management initiatives," said Prasanna Venkatesan, president and CEO of the Americas region at Landis+Gyr. "With Gridstream Connect, the utility has the ability to run a variety of applications and connect with sensors and devices across the system to ensure long-term support for customer engagement, distributed energy resource (DER) integration and improved reliability."