AI-Powered Analytics in Grid-Edge Smart Meters

Grid4C has partnered with Landis+Gyr to embed its predictive analytics software solutions in smart meters at the edge of the electric grid. The aim is to tackle the industry’s next-generation use cases in real time.

The joint effort builds upon an existing and successful partnership to deliver AI-powered energy analytics to energy providers in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong. It further expands Landis+Gyr’s Grid Edge portfolio with its Advanced Application Platform (AAP) communications modules within its electricity smart meters.

AI grid edge solutions will provide utilities with granular real-time predictions and actionable insights for their operations and customer-facing applications. This core technology drives applications ranging from granular load forecasting and distributed energy resources optimization to home energy management at the appliance level, and the prediction, detection and diagnostics of faults for grid assets and home appliances. This improves operational planning, reduces peak demand, delivers new revenue streams, and increases energy savings and customer engagement.

These capabilities and alerts will be delivered without pulling the smart meter reads all the way up to the MDM head-end through the AMI network.

“Landis+Gyr is not only a market leader but an innovator in helping utilities maximize the benefits of smart meter investments, and we are honored to partner with them,” said Dr. Noa Ruschin-Rimini, Grid4C founder and CEO. “By embedding the most advanced machine learning insights directly into their smart meters, we can help plan and optimize distributed energy resources in real time at the edge of the grid, prevent faults both on the grid side and on the consumers side, and help consumers manage their energy better. This will provide a significant edge to Landis+Gyr's customers."

“The value we can deliver from leveraging Grid4C's industry leading AI solutions together with our smart meter data in real time is a differentiator for Landis+Gyr,” stated Rodney Chaplin, general manager of Landis+Gyr for Australia and New Zealand.