Advanced Outage Analysis Service for Utilities

Itron, Inc. has launched its Outage Analysis service. The fully managed, new offering provides utilities with an outage detection and notification outcome through performance-based contracts that require no upfront expense or startup fees.

Using the fully managed services solution Itron installed for Otter Tail Power Co. as a model, this new offering will give utilities increased outage visibility into select endpoints and the ability to view voltage and reliability data. As a result, utilities can leverage insights more efficiently to inform consumers of outages and deploy assets to improve outage management efficiency.

The cellular-based technology and Microsoft Azure-hosted analytics can be installed quickly with no upfront expense while laying the groundwork to add other analytic packages or transform to a fully-integrated solution. The managed service is delivered, based on guaranteed pay-for-performance, to ensure desired results. Itron provides the meter, hosts the data, delivers reports and provides outage analysis and outcomes to utilities so they can focus on their core business operations.

“We take advantage of Itron’s cellular solution, analytics and managed services to monitor service interruptions and improve outage response,” said Rod Jensen, Otter Tail Power Company’s reliability engineer. “This new solution offers similar outcomes to a wide range of utilities.”

The service is available for purchase in North America, and plans are to offer the service internationally.